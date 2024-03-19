Watch CBS News
Chicago starts spring on the chilly side

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Calendar says spring, but Chicago feels like winter
Calendar says spring, but Chicago feels like winter 03:16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold front will move across the area overnight, bringing gusty northwest winds. 

It'll be colder, and drier air will spread into the area on Wednesday, with highs only reaching the upper 30s.

Our next weather system is expected late Thursday night through Friday. 

Snow chances increase Thursday night and last through Friday morning. Snow accumulations will be possible, especially for areas north of I-88. Slick travel will be possible in these areas for the Friday morning commute. 

After Friday, the weekend looks mainly dry before another system brings a chance of widespread rain early next week.  

Tonight: Mostly clear & breezy. Low 30. 

Wednesday: Sunny & windy. High 39.  

Thursday: Clouds & sun. High 40. 

