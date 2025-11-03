City of Chicago selects 68-foot spruce from Glenview as official Christmas tree

Halloween may be a mere three days in the past, but it's already time to swap pumpkin spice for peppermint with the winter holidays coming sooner than we may think.

In one sure sign of that being the case, the City of Chicago has selected its official Christmas tree.

Every year, the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, or DCASE, puts out a call across the Chicago area for the perfect Christmas tree. The tree gets lit in Millennium Park in a ceremony ahead of Thanksgiving.

DCASE started taking tree applications in September.

The elves over at DCASE were looking for trees at least 45 feet tall, and located no more than 50 miles from the Loop. The trees also had to be Norway spruce or fir trees, and they had to have a special backstory.

Chicago's 112th Christmas tree was donated by the Mason family in north suburban Glenview.

The 68-foot Norway spruce is now one of the largest Christmas trees in city history.

So why that particular tree?

Homeowners Ryan and Jody Mason said the tree has to come down because its roots are causing problems with the foundation of their house, and they are going to be doing some renovations to their house soon. They figured as long as the tree had to come down, they might as well apply to the Chicago Christmas tree contest rather than just having the tree chopped up for firewood.

Meanwhile, pinecones from the Masons' tree will be given to Jody Mason's father, who owns a tree farm in Indiana. The hope is to grow new trees from the tree about to be taken down.

Crews will be cutting the tree at 10 a.m. Monday, before they bring it to Millennium Park later in the week.

The city's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held Friday, Nov. 21. The tree-lighting ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS Chicago.