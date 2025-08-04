Man in custody after argument leads to shooting in Chicago's Southwest Side

An argument overnight ended in gunfire in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood.

Just after midnight, Chicago police said two men were arguing in the 4600 block of South Western Avenue when one of them pulled out a gun. Police said he shot a 55-year-old victim in the shoulder.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody, and police said charges are pending.

The shooting appears to have taken place near a sports bar.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.