Man in custody after argument leads to shooting in Chicago's Southwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Man in custody after argument leads to shooting in Chicago's Southwest Side
Man in custody after argument leads to shooting in Chicago's Southwest Side

An argument overnight ended in gunfire in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood. 

Just after midnight, Chicago police said two men were arguing in the 4600 block of South Western Avenue when one of them pulled out a gun. Police said he shot a 55-year-old victim in the shoulder. 

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. 

The alleged shooter was taken into custody, and police said charges are pending. 

The shooting appears to have taken place near a sports bar.   

Police are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

