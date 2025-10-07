Chicago Southwest Side residents demand ICE stay out of The Yards Plaza

Residents on the Southwest Side of Chicago are demanding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement not be allowed to use The Yards Plaza.

The residents want owners Friedman Properties to tell ICE agents they can't use the shopping center's parking lot as a staging area for detainment operations. They said ICE has been using The Yards Plaza near 46th and Damen to prepare for operations, along with the Home Depot parking lot next door in Back of the Yards.

They issued the demand after Mayor Brandon Johnson issued an executive order prohibiting city-owned lots from being used as staging areas for ICE.

It also says the city will provide private property owners with signs if they join in.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Friedman Properties for a comment but have not yet heard back.