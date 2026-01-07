78-year-old man shot, killed inside home on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was shot and killed in a home in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Chicago police said just after 8 p.m., the 78-year-old man was found inside a residence, in the 4500 Block of South Lamon Street, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A CBS News Chicago crew spotted a possible bullet hole through a window at the home. Investigators were seen placing evidence markers at the scene late Tuesday night.

Area One detectives are investigating.