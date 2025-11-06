Man found shot to death in alley on Chicago's South Side

A man was found shot to death in an alley in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Chicago police said officers responded to the 7200 block of South Sangamon Street just before 11:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive man.

Police said the victim had multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim has not been identified.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known. No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.