Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Police said around 4:45 p.m., a van was driving southbound in the 11700 block of South Marshfield Avenue when it hit a 45-year-old pedestrian and drove off.

Chicago police said the victim died at the scene. The pedestrian has not been identified.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.