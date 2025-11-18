Watch CBS News
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Chicago police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Police said around 4:45 p.m., a van was driving southbound in the 11700 block of South Marshfield Avenue when it hit a 45-year-old pedestrian and drove off. 

Chicago police said the victim died at the scene. The pedestrian has not been identified. 

No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating. 

