Chicago deploys 200 salt spreaders ahead of overnight snow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With a mix of rain and snow expected overnight, the city is deploying more than 200 salt spreaders to keep Chicago's streets clear of snow and ice.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation said the salt spreaders will focus on the city's main streets and DuSable Lake Shore Drive to keep them safe and passable for drivers.

With temperatures expected to be above freezing overnight, accumulation is expected to be less than an inch, likely melting before the next burst of snow comes through Sunday afternoon.