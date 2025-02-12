Chicago deploys snow fleet to combat heavy snow approaching the area

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is preparing for the biggest snowfall of the season.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed salt spreaders early Wednesday morning. The fleet will then shift to focus on snow and ice along major roadways like DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Officials are warning evening commuters to take precautions when driving and allow for extra travel time.

Track the city's snow fleet in real-time here.

The Illinois Tollway deployed nearly 200 plows to protect drivers during the winter storm. Tollway officials offered the following travel tips: