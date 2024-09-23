Chicago smoke shop burglarized for 7th time since June

CHICAGO (CBS) — A smoke shop in Ukrainian Village was broken into on Monday for the seventh time since June.

Surveillance video from "Blaze Chicago" shows the suspects breaking the business's glass door with a sledgehammer, in the 1100 block of North Western Avenue.

The suspects broke into the store and then left in a black car parked at the curb. The door and another window were still boarded up from another break-in recently reported.

The owner said the teens aren't stealing things to sell.

"The glass, boards, and everything like that, is way more expensive than the product or the stuff they're stealing, personal things like only a small amount of the stuff," Blaze Chicago owner Palistine Al Hurah said.

The owner said he going to get metal bars to protect his business.

There was a similar scene more than a mile away at "Saint Lucia's Smoke Shop" in the 2000 block of Western Avenue in Bucktown.

Broken glass littered the ground along with products that were dropped during a break-in on Monday morning. The cash register was open and products were taken from the business.

Police have not confirmed if the two burglaries are connected.