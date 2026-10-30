Chicago Smart Streets program using CTA buses to keep bike lanes clear expanding city-wide

A pilot program using CTA buses to stop cars and trucks from parking in bike lanes will go citywide after the Chicago City Council approved the expansion.

Called Smart Streets, the program uses cameras on CTA buses and city vehicles to snap photos of people either illegally standing or parked, blocking bike or bus lanes. The violators are then issued a warning; if it happens again, they receive a ticket and fine. According to the city, during the test phase of Smart Streets, 84% of drivers who got a warning never got in trouble again.

The city eventually extended this method to street cleaning and parking meter enforcements.

The city said some of the biggest problems are caused by large delivery companies, who have paid nearly $460,000 in fines since the pilot started.

In all, the city announced it has collected $3 million in revenue from violations.

Supporters of the project predict that will go up to $12.8 million next year when the program goes citywide in January 2027.

"It helps correct behavior," said 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez, one of the co-sponsors of the program. "It allows people to make the right decisions rather than blocking the bike lanes, leading to much more dangerous circumstances not only for cyclists but also for pedestrians, for seniors, for parents with strollers, and we need to make sure that accountability is in place.

The program's other co-sponsor, 1st Ward Ald. Daniel LaSpata, is a bicycle commuter himself and said blocked bike lanes remain a problem that he hopes Smart Streets will better address when it expands.

CTA also supports the program. A spokesperson said every illegally parked vehicle in a bus lane and at a bus stop slows down service by 13 seconds, which can add up fast.

The city said from January to June 2027, the program will extend to Foster Avenue, California Avenue and Pershing Road. From July through December 2028, the program will extend to Devon Avenue, Pulaski Road and 51st Street. The city anticipates fully transitioning to citywide coverage in 2028.

For residents who are struggling with vehicle-related debt, the city has also extended relief programs to help settle violations without experiencing financial hardship. That includes the Clear Path Program, which provides eligible low-income drivers with relief on certain types of debt. The city said more than 106,000 residents have benefited from the Clear Path Program since 2023.