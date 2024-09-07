Chicago Sky's Angel Reese says her historic rookie season is over due to injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Angel Reese's historic rookie season is over.

The Chicago Sky forward said on social media Saturday night that she has a season-ending injury, but didn't specify what it was. She was listed on the team's injury report with a wrist injury.

"What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol," Reese wrote. "Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so."

The team later released the following statement:

After undergoing further medical evaluation after the September 6 game against Los Angeles, Angel Reese has been ruled out for the rest of the 2024 season with a wrist injury, the team announced today. The team will provide medical updates later as needed.

Reese finishes the season averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds. It's the highest rebound average in the history of the league. Reese also set the rookie record with 26 double-doubles — her last coming in a win over Los Angeles on Friday night.

Earlier in the season, Reese had 15 straight games with a double-double to break the league's record. She also set the mark for total rebounds in a season, passing Sylvia Fowles' mark.

Chicago is battling for the WNBA's final playoff spot, currently tied with Atlanta for the eighth position.