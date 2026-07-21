Chicago Sky thrilled as WNBA All-Star Weekend comes to town

All eyes are on Chicago as the city gets set to host the WNBA All-Star Weekend for the second time.

The league is also celebrating its 30th anniversary, so there is plenty to celebrate.

There are two teams for the All-Star Game — Team Spoon is headed up by Hall of Famer and former Chicago Sky coach Teresa Witherspoon, while Team Coop is headed up by Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper.

There are no active Chicago Sky players on the roster for either team this year. But some familiar faces will be playing, including former Sky star Angel Reese, now of the Atlanta Dream, who will play on Team Cooper.

But before any of that, Chicago Sky co-owner Nadia Rawlinson is joining Mayor Brandon Johnson in a community effort called the Line 'Em Up Initiative.

"This is where we're drawing the Fire Orange 3-point WNBA line on community courts around Chicago, so the goal there is to make sure that every little girl, no matter where she is, when she goes to her neighborhood court, she sees herself in the game of basketball," said Rawlinson.

Rawlinson is a native Chicagoan and a champion for women's sports at multiple levels. She was pleased to welcome so many athletes for All-Star Weekend, and participate in community events to showcase everything Chicago has to offer.

"You know, it's really important. I, you know, grew up during the [Michael] Jordan years, so I was there for that [Chicago Bulls] championship run, and this is the city that taught me about both competition and community that can be something that's been done together," Rawlinson said, "and I think it's really fitting for Chicago — a basketball town, a sports town overall — to bring the WNBA All-Star Weekend here for the second time, but on the 30th anniversary of the league."

On Friday, a roster of AT&T WNBA All-Star events will be held at the Obama Presidential Center. These events include the AT&T WNBA All-Star Media Day and Practice — the first time an All-Star practice will be held at such a venue.

The day before, the WNBA is launching its inaugural media innovation summit at the Obama Presidential Center.

"We're bringing together the leaders of business, sports, media and technology to talk about women's sports," said Rawlinson.

While the events are under way at the Obama Center, AT&T is also hosting a Fan Experience at Pioneer Court on the Magnificent Mile, just south of Tribune Tower. From Thursday through Saturday, fans will be able to play basketball and meet WNBA players at the interactive site.

A skills competition is set for Friday at Wintrust Arena, where the Chicago Sky play. The Chicago Sky Women's Small Business Cohort Competition will be held Saturday.

The WNBA 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Shooting Stars will take place Friday at Wintrust Arena. The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be held Saturday at the United Center.

Those who don't have tickets to the big game can go and watch at the Chicago Sky official watch party at Pressbox Chicago, at 47 W. Polk St. in the South Loop.

"Come to the game, see the show, be around the energy of the city," said Rawlinson. "We have various activations across Chicago, so we hope to see anyone and everyone there."