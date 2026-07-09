WNBA to host banner All-Star events at Obama Presidential Center

The WNBA will be holding some marquee All-Star events at Chicago's newly opened Obama Presidential Center later this month.

The WNBA announced Thursday that the Obama Presidential Center will play host to AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 events on Friday, July 24.

These events include the AT&T WNBA All-Star Media Day and Practice — the first time an All-Star practice will be held at such a venue.

Also on tap to be held at the Obama Center that day is 2026 WNBA Changemaker Day, where corporate partners Ally, AT&T, AWS, CarMax, Deloitte, Google, and Nike will join together with the Chicago Sky, the Chicago Public Schools and The Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance.

Jr. WNBA Day will also be held July 24 at the Obama Center. The event features a day of programming to inspire girls through basketball, leadership and learning with such activities as a basketball fundamentals clinic, panel discussions, a vision board workshop, and STEM activities.

Most of the events will take place in the Obama Presidential Center's 60,000-square-foot athletic building, Home Court, which as a WNBA-regulation basketball court.

The Obama Presidential Center opened last month in Jackson Park, with a grand opening ceremony featuring former President Barack Obama himself and an A-list array of political leaders and celebrities.

While the events are under way at the Obama Center, AT&T is also hosting a Fan Experience at Pioneer Court on the Magnificent Mile, just south of Tribune Tower. From Thursday, July 23, through Saturday, July 25, fans will be able to play basketball and meet WNBA players at the interactive site.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be held Saturday, July 25, at the United Center. The State Far, WNBA 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Shooting Stars will take place Friday, July 24, at Wintrust Arena where the Chicago Sky play.