Chicago Sky forward Rickea Jackson out for the season with ACL tear

Rickea Jackson's promising first season with the Chicago Sky is over after it barely began.

Jackson will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in her left knee on Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx. She suffered the injury in the second quarter as she was driving to the basket against Nia Coffey, when her knee buckled and she collapsed.

"We're devastated that Rickea suffered this injury, but we are confident she will make a full recovery," Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a press release. "Rickea was playing at an All-Star and All-Defensive level early in the season. We are certain she was primed for a career year. Our world-class medical staff will work hard with Rickea, who is one of the toughest players in the league, to get her back on the court."

The resilient Sky are determined to not let Jackson's injury put a damper on the team's surprising 3-1 start.

"You never want to see that happen. I think our job now is just to show her love, and help her through this process now, and be with her every step of the way. She's an amazing player, amazing person. She's going to get through it," Sky guard Jacy Sheldon said.

Jackson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, spent her first two seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks. She was averaging 18 points a game to start her first season with the Sky.

"Obviously, it's a blow basketball-wise, but I think more so than anything, you hurt and feel for the person first and we're just [going to] surround her with love and comfort, and let her know that we're here for her in any way possible," head coach Tyler Marsh said.

Marsh will be counting on his team's depth to step up, which he saw during the Sky's season-opening four-game road trip.

"It means everybody has to step up and do a little bit more. She brings so much versatility on both ends of the floor. Obviously, in the way she can score the ball is huge, and she was on her way to having arguably her best year of her career so far," he said. "We're aware of that in the locker room. We still have a good team. We still have valuable pieces in that locker room that's ready to go out and perform. And so we're looking forward to the challenge."

While the Sky have lost Jackson for the season, seven-time All-Star Skylar Diggins will return to the lineup for Wednesday's home opener, after missing a game with an eye injury.

DiJonai Carrington, Azura Stevens, and Courtney Vandersloot are still rehabbing their injuries.