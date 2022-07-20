Chicago Sky look to improve even as team clinches league-best 20th win

CHICAGO (CBS) – With the win over the Seattle Storm on Wednesday, the defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky clinched its 20th victory this season, faster than any time in franchise history.

The Sky beat the Storm 78-74.

After fighting to get into the playoffs last year, the team could clinch a berth with less than four weeks left in the regular season.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek caught up with the team that's won five straight games, including nine of their last 10.

"It's crazy because we haven't played that game yet," said Sky forward Candace Parker. "We haven't played that, you know, we're peaking or we're playing the best that we can. I think that that's a gift you know that we can continue to strive towards that."

Even with the best record in the league, Head Coach James Wade and Parker both said the team still has a lot of room for improvement.

Parker said it's all about focusing on the small details of the game and putting it all together.

"I don't want to just cap us out and say, 'Hey, this is who we are,'" Wade said. "But we recognize those things and those are the things that we continue to work on every day, and sharpening up the things we're good at. So I hope this is not the team that we are when it comes to August and September. I hope we can get better."

Part of getting better when things are already going well, Parker said, is handling success the same way that you handle failure.

"We know that we have to continue to get better," she said. "You stop wanting to get better if you're winning and I think we know we're in a spot where we know we need to continue to get better."

The team just needs to win five for its last 11 games to finish with the most regular season wins in franchise history.