Chicago shooting in Washington Park kills 1, injures 3 others, police say

Three men were hurt and one was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood Thursday night.

Chicago police said at about 9 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue, a black car pulled up alongside a large group of people and someone inside opened fire. Four men were shot and taken to local hospitals. The car sped off eastbound on 51st street, CPD said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the legs and taken to Northwestern Medical Center in good condition. A 35-year-old man was shot in the body and also taken to Northwestern in good condition.

A 54-year-old man was shot int he body and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 44-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.