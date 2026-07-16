Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting in Washington Park kills 1, injures 3 others, police say

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer,
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Three men were hurt and one was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood Thursday night.

Chicago police said at about 9 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue, a black car pulled up alongside a large group of people and someone inside opened fire. Four men were shot and taken to local hospitals. The car sped off eastbound on 51st street, CPD said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the legs and taken to Northwestern Medical Center in good condition. A 35-year-old man was shot in the body and also taken to Northwestern in good condition.

A 54-year-old man was shot int he body and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 44-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue