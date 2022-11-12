Chicago shooting: Would-be robber shot dead by customer at South Shore store; clerk also dies

CHICAGO (CBS) – A customer with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man trying to rob a grocery store in South Shore Friday night.

A beloved store clerk has also died from his injuries following the shooting.

The shooting took place at the El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street off South Shore Drive, on the ground floor of the 7300 Venture Apartments building.

A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

The robber pointed the gun at the 64-year-old clerk who is also believed to be the owner of the store, police said.

The robber was in turn met by a third man – a customer – who had a Firearm Owners Identification card and a concealed carry license, police said.

It was not clear who fired shots first. Witnesses said they heard two shots, a pause, then two more shots – four shots fired in all.

Police said when all the shots were finished, the robber was shot in the chest and ran out of the store. He later dropped to the ground and died.

Meanwhile, the clerk, identified as Ali Hassan by the Medical Examiner's Office, was shot in the chest and back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

This photo of supermarket owner Ali Hassan was shared by his nephew, who said his dad's brother was a second father figure to him. @cbschicago — Jackie Kostek (@JackieKostek) November 12, 2022

South Shore community members said they were hurt to learn the clerk – who had helped so many in the community – was injured in this way.

"This was someone that gave respect to the community; who was doing business in the community. They give out turkeys. They do all kinds of things in the community," said Stephanie Gadlin, who also heard the gunfire. "This is just a big loss for us, and so it's just shocking."

It was not clear whether the customer who shot the robber was injured in the exchange.

Police said three handguns were recovered.

As of 10 p.m., police remained on the scene investigating.

Detectives are investigating.