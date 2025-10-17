Chicago drive-by shooting outside Near North Side bar injures 4; alderman calls for bar to close

An investigation is underway after four people were injured in a drive-by shooting overnight on Chicago's Near North Side early Friday morning.

According to Chicago police, a gray Acura approached the 1100 block of North Dearborn Street just before 3:50 a.m., and someone inside fired shots and people standing on the sidewalk.

CBS News crews saw at least 30 shell casings on the scene near Division and Dearborn streets.

Police said the victims, ranging in age from 22 to 60 years old, were all listed in good condition with gunshot wounds at Northwestern Hospital.

The Acura drove away southbound on Deaborn Street. No arrests have been made.

Alderman Brian Hopkins is pushing police to close the bar, Gold Coast Social, where he said the incident started.

"It's a problem on Division Street, and the video evidence that we've seen this morning shows that at least one of the victims who was shot was present in that bar and may have been involved in some of the confrontations that happened there," Hopkins said.

He said he believes the issues are centered on this nightclub.

Hopkins said he told Police Superintendent Larry Snelling's office he is requesting a summary closure of Gold Coast Social.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.