Chicago shooting seriously injures man getting on CTA bus on South Side

Chicago police said a man was seriously injured in a shooting as he boarded a CTA bus in the city's Chatham neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Police said two men opened fire on a 20-year-old man as he boarded the bus in the 7900-block of South Drexel Avenue.

The victim was struck in the back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.

The two suspects ran from the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear, and police did not say whether the men had been involved in an altercation before the incident.

No one is currently in custody, Chicago police said. An investigation into the shooting by Area Two detectives is ongoing.