Man, woman found shot to death in Brighton Park home identified

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
A man and woman found dead inside a home in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Wednesday night have been identified.  

Chicago police said officers responded to a call for two people shot just after 8 p.m. and found a 70-year-old Harry Kirkpatrick and a 43-year-old Ann Kirkpatrick unresponsive in the 4500 South Albany Avenue. 

Police said the victims, identified by the Medical Examiner's office, had gunshot wounds to the face and head and were both pronounced dead at the scene. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released. 

Area One detectives are investigating. 

