Tow truck shoots out woman's windshield on Near North Side, Chicago police say

Chicago police are looking for a tow truck driver who they said shot at a woman after a minor crash overnight.

CPD said that a 34-year-old woman was driving a grey Chevy SUV south in the 800 block of N. LaSalle, in the city's Near North neighborhood, around 3:50 a.m., adjacent to a tow truck.

Police said the tow truck struck the rear of the SUV and either the driver or an unknown person inside pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting the front windshield. Then the two truck fled the scene, police said.

It was not entirely clear if the collision and shooting were intentional, or if the collision is what sparked the shooting. Polcie said no one was injured.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.