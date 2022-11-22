Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting leaves man, 49, dead in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 49-year-old man was shot and killed in Little Village Tuesday afternoon.

He was near the sidewalk in the 2200 block of South Springfield Avenue around 1:42 p.m. when he was approached by two unknown male suspects who produced handguns and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

