Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman struck by stray bullet through window of Chicago home

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A woman was struck by a stray bullet through the window of a home on Chicago's South Side early Friday morning. 

Police said the 57-year-old woman was standing near a front window of the house, located in the 11800 block of South Lafayette Avenue, when she was hit by gunfire just before 2:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh. She was listed in serious condition

No further details were released. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Two detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue