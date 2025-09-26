Woman struck by stray bullet through window of Chicago home

A woman was struck by a stray bullet through the window of a home on Chicago's South Side early Friday morning.

Police said the 57-year-old woman was standing near a front window of the house, located in the 11800 block of South Lafayette Avenue, when she was hit by gunfire just before 2:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh. She was listed in serious condition

No further details were released.

No arrests have been made.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.