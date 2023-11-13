Chicago shooting near Dan Ryan Expressway leaves three men wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were shot near the Dan Ryan Expressway in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Monday night.

Police said three men – ages 36, 62, and 66 – were standing outside in the 7100 block of South State Street at 5:37 p.m., when at least one person walked up and shot them all.

All three victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical center in good condition.

At the scene, police cordoned off a section of State Street south of 71st Street. In that area, the east side of State Street has diagonal parking and a business strip, while the west side of the street overlooks the expressway.

The motive for the shooting was not known late Monday.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area 1 detectives are investigating.