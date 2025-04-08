Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: Concealed carry holder injured in Pilsen shootout after argument

By Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

A man with a Concealed Carry License was injured in a shootout after an argument in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

Police said they were called to the 1100 block of West Cullerton at about 5:50 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

When they arrived  the victim, a 66-year-old man, told officers he saw two people near a parked car and got into an argument with them. The two men then pulled out a gun, and the victim exchanged gunfire with them.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Police said he has a valid FOID card and Concealed Carry License.

It was not clear if either of the two men was injured in the shootout.

The two men got into a waiting Lexus and fled the scene. No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing. 

