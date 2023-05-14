Watch CBS News
Chicago Shooting: 17-year-old boy killed by gunfire in Parkway Gardens

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and later died at the University of Chicago Hospital. 

The teen was on the street in the 6400 block of South King Drive in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood just before 6 p.m. on Saturday when somebody shot him and a 16-year-old boy. 

A bullet hit the 16-year-old in the right arm, and he was sent to U. of C. hospital in good condition. 

Area One detectives are investigating. 

First published on May 13, 2023 / 8:07 PM

