Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Shooting: 13-year-old shot in Greater Grand Crossing

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old is hospitalized after he was shot Sunday evening in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the boy was near the sidewalk in the 1100 block of East 67th Street just after 8 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, and someone inside started shooting. 

He was struck in the hip and transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he was initially reported in fair condition. 

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 9:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.