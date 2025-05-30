Chicago's Shedd Aquarium celebrating 95th anniversary

Chicago's beloved Shedd Aquarium is celebrating its 95th anniversary.

The iconic aquarium first opened on May 30th, 1930.

A gala will be held in September to honor the "Shedd's impact on aquatic science, conservation and community."

The Shedd is currently undergoing a massive renovation, ahead of its centennial in 2030.

Last year, Shedd officials announced plans to open a new learning center with education programs. The aquarium's new structure will be just steps away from its galleries.

The Morgridge Family Lakeside Learning Studios—set to open in 2026—will feature "flexible, buzzing classrooms" that will host animal encounters and aquatic investigations aimed at school groups. The new center could reach up to 50,000 students a year, the aquarium said.