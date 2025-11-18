Chicago serial puncher Derek Rucker gets 7 years in prison

A serial attacker who punched women across the city of Chicago has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Derek Rucker, 37, was sentenced after pleading guilty to aggravated battery of a transit employee, aggravated battery in a public space, and aggravated battery of a peace officer on Wednesday of last week, according to court records.

Rucker was arrested in most recently in October on State Street downtown after Chicago police said he struck a 44-year-old woman in the face.

Police said Rucker assaulted a Chicago police officer, punched a woman in the face with a closed fist, spat on a woman, and punched a woman in the back of the head on a Chicago Transit Authority 'L' platform.

Rucker had a long rap sheet, and there are questions about why more wasn't done by authorities to prevent the attacks. His criminal history, which dates back to 2006, is composed of mostly misdemeanors, and charges ranging from battery and assault to trespassing and theft.