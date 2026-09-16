Chicago school bus aide due in court after 12-year-old boy grabbed gun, fired shot on bus

A school bus aide charged in connection with a shooting on a bus in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood was set to appear in court for a detention hearing Wednesday.

Steven Dixon Jr., 22, faces a felony gun charge after a 12-year-old boy took a gun from a bag on a school bus and fired a shot that hit a window outside a school.

Dixon was originally scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday, after police announced charges against him. He is charged with carrying a firearm in a public place or school, a felony, along with misdemeanor counts that include endangering a child and reckless conduct.

The shot was fired just before 2:30 p.m. Monday outside Minnie Miñoso Elementary in the 3500 block of South Wallace Street, police said. Police said the 12-year-old boy grabbed the gun from the bus attendant's unattended bag and fired a round that struck the window. Other students were on the bus. No injuries were reported.

The school's assistant principal said the student had disabilities.

Police said the man then took the gun and the bag and fled the scene. A police source told CBS Chicago the bus aide turned himself in three to four hours after the shot was fired. Police have not said publicly how Dixon was connected to the bus or to the company that operates it.

Dixon was set to appear in Cook County Criminal Court at 12:30 p.m.