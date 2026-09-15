Man charged after student gets hold of gun on school bus on Chicago's South Side

A man has been charged after a student got hold of a gun on a school bus and fired shots out the window in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Chicago police said Steven Dixon Jr., 22, was charged with a felony for carrying a firearm in a public place or school and misdemeanor charges, including endangering a child and reckless conduct.

Chicago police said just before 2:30 p.m., a 12-year-old boy grabbed the gun from the bus aide's unattended bag on the bus and fired a round that hit the window in front of Minnie Miñoso Elementary in the 3500 block of South Wallace Street.

The school's assistant principal said the student had disabilities.

Police said the man then took the gun and the bag and fled from the scene.

A police source told CBS News Chicago the bus aide turned himself in three to four hours after the incident.

Other students were also on board the school bus. No injuries were reported.

The school went into a soft lockdown after the incident, and students were released in waves. In a letter to parents, the school said that everyone was safe and the "gun did not enter school grounds."

Dixon Jr. is expected in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.