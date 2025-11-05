Chicago school board votes to take over ChiArts charter school, close EPIC Academy

The Chicago Board of Education voted unanimously this week to take over the Chicago High School for the Arts charter school.

The decision Tuesday night means ChiArts, at 2714 W. Augusta Blvd., will stay open.

In a statement, a Chicago Public Schools spokesperson said the school will transition from charter to district-managed school effective July 1, 2026. The school will be a CPS-managed school beginning in the 2026-2027 school year — serving 600 students from grades 9 through 12.

Enrollment at the school will operate the same way as other CPS high schools that accept students from around the city. Student admissions will follow the policies for magnet and selective enrollment schools.

A transitional body will also be set up to advise the process and ensure continuity, CPS said.

Meanwhile, parents and students have questions about how CPS will fund the arts program, which includes specialized training from professional artists.

The operator of the ChiArts — which as a charter school is currently publicly funded, but privately managed — announced last month that it would not renew its contract with CPS.

The Board of Education on Tuesday night also approved $1.4 million for EPIC Academy to keep that charter school, at 8255 S. Houston Ave., open for the rest of the 2025-2026 school year. EPIC Academy will close its doors in June.

There are concerns about transitioning the students at EPIC to other schools and keeping them with their teachers.