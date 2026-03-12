Chicago River Swim returning for second year this fall

The Chicago River Swim is returning for a second year.

On Sunday, September 20, hundreds of people will jump in the river to raise money for ALS research and learn-to-swim programs at the Chicago Park District.

"Our goal is to make sure every child has an opportunity to learn to swim," CEO of the Chicago River Swim, Doug McConnell, said while announcing the return of the event.

Swimmers will take on a one or two-mile course on the river. The city says the river is now at its cleanest levels on record.

Registration opens on March 31.