Chicago River Swim canceled due to weather concerns

The second Chicago River Swim has officially been canceled due to weather concerns.

Organizers have been monitoring the weather as downpours and storms rolled through the Chicago area overnight.

In a joint statement by organizers and the City of Chicago, the decision to cancel the event was due to weather concerns, "including the potential for a combined sewer overflow (CSO) that could affect water quality as well as the risk of lightning."

The Chicago River Swim launched last year, making it the first organized open-water swim in the Chicago River in 98 years.

Researchers at a lab at the University of Illinois Chicago have been testing the water for the event for safety, including filtering concentrated bacteria, isolating the DNA, then amplifying it to measure how much is in the water. Then on Friday morning, local leaders, former Olympians and everyday people took part in the Big Jump ahead of the now canceled event.

Organizers said the decision to cancel was difficult, but the "safety of the swimmers, volunteers, staff, and spectators remains the highest priority."

"We know how much training, preparation, and heart our swimmers put into this event, and we share their disappointment," said Doug McConnell, Chicago River Swim Founder. "The support from the City of Chicago and Mayor Brandon Johnson has been incredible, and we're grateful for their partnership and commitment to this event. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make it possible and who believes in what we're building together for Chicago and its river. We'll be back on September 19, 2027, and can't wait to welcome our swimmers to the river once again."

Despite the cancellation, organizers say they will honor their charitable commitments by donating $100,000 to Northwestern University for ALS research and $62,500 to the USA Swimming Foundation to fund swim lessons through the Chicago Park District for children in underserved communities.

Weather also led to Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park ending early on Saturday, with headliners performing around 6 p.m.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Will, Boone, McHenry, Winnebago, Kankakee and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 8 a.m.