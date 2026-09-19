Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park ending early due to weather, organizers say

Organizers have announced that Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park will end early due to inclement weather expected for Saturday night.

In a post on the festival website, organizers said in part, "In cooperation with our partners from the City of Chicago and out of abundance of caution for the safety of our fans, bands, and staff, Riot Fest will be ending early tonight due to inclement weather. For updated schedule and any further changes please check Riot Fest socials and riotfest.org. Please be safe and watch for more updates."

Saturday's headliners, including Tool, Nas, Morrissey, Bad Religion and Bright Eyes, will now take place during the 6 p.m. hour. Show information can be found here.

According to meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, heavy downpours and thunderstorms are likely overnight into Sunday morning, increasing the flood threat. Repeating waves of rain are also expected.

Organizers said that Sunday's schedule remains the same.