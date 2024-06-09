Burglar steals thousands of dollars of liquore from two River North restaurants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A booze bandit broke into two popular River North restaurants Saturday morning.

According to the Chicago Police Department, an unknown male broke into Moe's Cantina and Tree House, both side-by-side in the 100 block of West Kinzie Street. It happened around 8:20 a.m.

A staffer at Moe's told CBS 2 that kitchen workers discovered the break-in when arriving at the restaurant.

The staffer said a masked man stole more than $11,000 worth of liquor.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.