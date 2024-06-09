Watch CBS News
Local News

Burglar steals thousands of dollars of liquore from two River North restaurants

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

Two River North restaurants burglarized Saturday morning
Two River North restaurants burglarized Saturday morning 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A booze bandit broke into two popular River North restaurants Saturday morning. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, an unknown male broke into Moe's Cantina and Tree House, both side-by-side in the 100 block of West Kinzie Street. It happened around 8:20 a.m. 

A staffer at Moe's told CBS 2 that kitchen workers discovered the break-in when arriving at the restaurant. 

The staffer said a masked man stole more than $11,000 worth of liquor. 

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate. 

Beth Lawrence

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer for CBS Chicago. Beth joined CBS Chicago as a member of the newsroom assignment desk before taking on her current role. Previously she worked as an on-air reporter and anchor. Beth holds journalism degrees from the University of North Carolina and Northwestern University.

First published on June 9, 2024 / 12:16 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.