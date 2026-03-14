Chicagoans, visitors gather for Chicago River dyeing for St. Patrick's Day

As members of the plumbers' union, Local 130, plowed through the Chicago River, dyeing it a glowing green, thousands lined Wacker Drive and the bridges to catch a glimpse of how the process is done.

"It's fascinating that it's orange, that they dump orange dye into the river. It's like the science behind it makes you think," one visitor said.

The group, made up of Chicagoans and visitors from California and Tennessee, came to be part of this famous Chicago tradition.

"We came out obviously for the green river. We came out for the energy. We love the city of Chicago. We love the Irish spirit," the visitor said.

"I wanted her to experience it because I did when I was a little kid with my parents," said Amanda Griffin.

Griffin made a special day trip from Michigan, so her daughter, Payton, could experience the event.

"I don't feel like it was as populated as it is now. So it's definitely much busier, much crowded. There's drinks everywhere," she said.

The annual event left the river as green as far as the eye could see. If someone didn't come prepared, vendors all over the Loop were selling extra gear.

"My cousin made this hat for me. I am happier than a Packer fan on Sunday," said Joe Rubin.

Rubin already had his green for the day.

"I mean, we are turning the river green! I mean that's almost as beautiful as the Mona Lisa, granted, here in the city of Chicago area, compared to France, it's a different world and a different area," he said.

The festivities didn't stop there. At the downtown St. Patrick's Day parade, attendees could hear the Irish spirit.

"Even though I've lived here for over 20 years, I've never actually come out to the parade," said Rachel Blackburn. "I usually just watch it from the comfort of my home."

Blackburn and her family said after two decades of watching this from a screen, it was worth the trip to see why no city does St. Patrick's Day like Chicago.

"It's so much fun to come out, I recommend everyone do it next year," she said.

If you didn't get a chance to see the river dyed green, it should stay that way for a few days, weather pending. The South Side Irish Parade and the Northwest Side Parade are on Sunday.

More information is available in CBS News Chicago's St. Patrick's weekend guide.