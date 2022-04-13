Chicago Ridge Fire Department finds Purple Heart medal, looking for its owner

The search for the owner of a Purple Heart

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Ridge Fire Department is trying to connect the recipient of this Purple Heart, with their medal.

A maintenance worker found it earlier this week in grass by a firehouse on Virginia Avenue.

⚠️Found Purple Heart Medal⚠️ Help us find the rightful owner of a Purple Heart Medal. It was found in the grass by the... Posted by Chicago Ridge Fire Department on Monday, April 11, 2022

The fire department has reached out to Purple Hearts Reunited, an organization working to re-connect veterans with their lost medals.