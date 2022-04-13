Chicago Ridge Fire Department finds Purple Heart medal, looking for its owner
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Ridge Fire Department is trying to connect the recipient of this Purple Heart, with their medal.
A maintenance worker found it earlier this week in grass by a firehouse on Virginia Avenue.
The fire department has reached out to Purple Hearts Reunited, an organization working to re-connect veterans with their lost medals.
