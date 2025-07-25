Watch CBS News
Chicago Ridge, Illinois drug bust nets $1 million in cocaine thanks to K-9 officer Storm

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
A K-9 sniffed out seven figures worth of cocaine in a Chicago Ridge drug bust earlier this week, police said.

Chicago Ridge police said they assisted the Drug Enforcement Agency in a narcotics investigation on Wednesday night. As part of the operation, Officer A'Hearn and his K-9 partner Storm went to unincorporated Will County to track down a luxury SUV suspected to be transporting large amounts of illegal drugs.

Storm gave a positive indication for narcotics when sniffing the exterior of the vehicle, prompting a search by DEA agents that uncovered approximately 60 kg of suspected cocaine, as well as cash. The cocaine is estimated to be worth $1 million, Chicago Ridge police said.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by the DEA. Chicago Ridge police did not release any information about whether charges have been filed. 

