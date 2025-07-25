Chicago Ridge, Illinois drug bust nets $1 million in cocaine thanks to K-9 officer Storm

A K-9 sniffed out seven figures worth of cocaine in a Chicago Ridge drug bust earlier this week, police said.

Chicago Ridge police said they assisted the Drug Enforcement Agency in a narcotics investigation on Wednesday night. As part of the operation, Officer A'Hearn and his K-9 partner Storm went to unincorporated Will County to track down a luxury SUV suspected to be transporting large amounts of illegal drugs.

Storm gave a positive indication for narcotics when sniffing the exterior of the vehicle, prompting a search by DEA agents that uncovered approximately 60 kg of suspected cocaine, as well as cash. The cocaine is estimated to be worth $1 million, Chicago Ridge police said.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by the DEA. Chicago Ridge police did not release any information about whether charges have been filed.