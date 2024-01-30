Watch CBS News
Local News

Top Chicago restaurants named winners for the Jean Banchet Awards

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Top Chicago restaurants named winners for the Jean Banchet Awards
Top Chicago restaurants named winners for the Jean Banchet Awards 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Good news for foodies!

Some top Chicago restaurants are shining as winners of the prestigious 2024 Jean Banchet Awards, named for the legendary Chicago chef.

The Restaurant of the Year? Galit, a Middle Eastern eatery in Lincoln Park.

Noted for Best Hospitality: Bronzeville Winery.

The Best New Restaurant: Indienne, specializing in Indian fine dining in River North

And the Bar of the Year: Best Intentions in Logan Square.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 6:39 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.