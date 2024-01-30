Top Chicago restaurants named winners for the Jean Banchet Awards

Top Chicago restaurants named winners for the Jean Banchet Awards

Top Chicago restaurants named winners for the Jean Banchet Awards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Good news for foodies!

Some top Chicago restaurants are shining as winners of the prestigious 2024 Jean Banchet Awards, named for the legendary Chicago chef.

The Restaurant of the Year? Galit, a Middle Eastern eatery in Lincoln Park.

Noted for Best Hospitality: Bronzeville Winery.

The Best New Restaurant: Indienne, specializing in Indian fine dining in River North

And the Bar of the Year: Best Intentions in Logan Square.