Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off Friday; here's what to expect

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off Friday.

Foodies will have the opportunity to check out nearly 400 restaurants stretching across each Chicago neighborhood and 46 suburbs.

Dozens of restaurants will showcase exclusive dishes and offer specials throughout the week.

Some of those restaurants include Esme, Moody Tongue, Dasies, and HaiSous. There are also places for those looking for vegetarian options.

The full list of participating restaurants can be found by visiting choosechicago.com.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and runs until Feb. 4.