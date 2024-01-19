Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off Friday; here's what to expect

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Restaurant Week starts this weekend
Chicago Restaurant Week starts this weekend 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off Friday.

Foodies will have the opportunity to check out nearly 400 restaurants stretching across each Chicago neighborhood and 46 suburbs.

Dozens of restaurants will showcase exclusive dishes and offer specials throughout the week. 

Some of those restaurants include Esme, Moody Tongue, Dasies, and HaiSous. There are also places for those looking for vegetarian options.

The full list of participating restaurants can be found by visiting choosechicago.com.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and runs until Feb. 4.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 9:24 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.