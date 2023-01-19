16th Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off with First Bites Bash at Field Museum

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's one of the biggest events for foodies in Chicago.

Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday night, with Choose Chicago's "First Bites Bash," when foodies can sample fare from participating restaurants.

Restaurant Week officially starts Friday, when more than 300 eateries across the city and suburbs are serving brunch, lunch, and dinner menus at fixed prices.

Restaurant owners say it's a good way show off their food and drum up business, especially as many are still rebounding from the pandemic.

Choose Chicago director of partnership Jordan Engerman, one of the organizers of Restaurant Week, said it's the most anticipated culinary event of the year in Chicago.

The event spans more than 40 neighborhoods; and includes 60 women- and minority-owned businesses, and 60 first-time participants.

"Just a great opportunity to enjoy the phenomenal culinary scene in Chicago," he said.

Among the restaurants debuting this year at Chicago Restaurant Week are master sommelier Alpana Singh's new River North restaurant, Alpana; Boka Restaurant Group's Italian-American restaurant Alla Vita, in the West Loop; Jack's Wicker Park, a family-owned French restaurant; Mima's Taste of Cuba in Irving Park; and Luella's Southern Kitchen in Ravenswood.

Luella's chef Darnell Reed is the host chef for Thursday night's First Bites Bash at the Field Museum.

Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 5.

You can see a list of participating places at eatitupchicago.com; where you can see each restaurant's menu, book reservations, and search restaurants by neighborhood or cuisine type.