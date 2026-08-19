Chicago restaurant raising money for Colombia earthquake victims

Chicago's Colombian community continues to step up to help victims of a deadly earthquake earlier this month.

Johan Balaguera, one of the owners of Pan Y Pizza Pa'Ya, was born in Colombia and came to the U.S. at 10 years old. He later established the restaurant and bakery that has locations in Albany Park and Portage Park.

Watching the devastation from this month's earthquake, which left hundreds dead and destroyed thousands of homes in his native country, prompted him to want to help in some way.

"We kept seeing the news, we kept seeing what happened, and got a call from my mom. She was like, 'We got to do something,'" Balaguera said. "I mean, we have a business, we have people, let's do something."

The restaurant is hosting fundraisers for two days for Colombia, where 100% of proceeds will go to the Colombian Red Cross to support earthquake relief efforts.

"It's very heartwarming to see everybody trying to get together and put something for their part," Balaguera said.

David Gomez is the owner of another Colombian restaurant in the Chicago area, and said businesses and organizations with ties to Colombia have raced to send help.

"To see my home nation being impacted by a natural disaster like that, it's sad," Gomez said. "The unity that we have seen from our people is amazing, especially now that a tragedy has hit our country."

Customers said they are eager to contribute however they can.

"It doesn't matter if it's a little or a lot," said Veronica Brown, of Forest Park.

She's grateful her family in Colombia are safe, but both she and her husband feel compelled to help.

"One of my favorite things about Chicago is that it's kind of a melting pot of people from all over the world, and it's just a place where we help each other and we want to help people that are in trouble," Jerome said.

Pan Y Pizza Pa'Ya is continuing its fundraiser on Thursday in Albany Park.