Chicago residents dream big in hopes of winning $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot

CHICAGO (CBS) – The big Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to a whopping $1.28 billion.

That's the prize for Friday night's drawing and would provide you a more than $740 million cash payout option. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman went to the Wrightwood neighborhood to speak to those who hope they're going to be the lucky ones.

Some folks said they're betting big, despite their odds of actually winning the second-highest price in the game's history.

It's all about dreaming big for Cherin who often plays lotto but is doubling down for Friday night's billion dollar jackpot.

"You never know what might happen so dream big," she said.

"I like to do something that would help people," Cherin added. "I would take care of my church. That's the first thing I would do."

The line at the Lucky Mart was growing as the hours crept closer to the jackpot drawing.

The Lucky Mart is one of the top five "luckiest" places around Chicago to buy a ticket, according to the Illinois Lottery website. Other spots that made the list included an Amstar in Glenwood, and the BP off of Ashland.

The listing drew a crowd to the Lucky Mart.

"Somebody else told me this was a lucky store so I decided to come this way," Cherin said.

Some are betting big in hopes of making big.

"I know what the odds are but you know I may be one of those that win!," said Emma Holmes. "And that's what I'm hoping for."

Those odds aren't good, about one in 302 million.

That means you're way more likely to be killed in a dog attack, or die from a killer bee sting, than to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

But most said despite the statistics, they're cashing in with confidence.

"You'd be surprised what I have set and thought about what I would do, who I would help, but if you're not my friend now, don't worry about becoming my friend when I win," said Holmes. "That's just the bottom line."

Nine people came close to winning the jackpot on Tuesday, matching the first five white balls.