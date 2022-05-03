Chicago releases video as city officially seeks to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

Watch CBS News

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago leaders want the city to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, and have created a slick new video to win over the committee.

Rapper, actor, and Chicago native Common voiced the video, calling Chicago, "the heartland of democracy."

Chicago has hosted the convention four times, most recently in 1996.

Seven other cities also are under consideration.

All formal proposals must be submitted to the Democratic National Committee by May 27.

