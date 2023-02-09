Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Red Stars recreate "Wednesday" dance to announce 2023 schedule

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Red Stars announce 2023 schedule with "Wednesday" dance
Chicago Red Stars announce 2023 schedule with "Wednesday" dance 00:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're a fan of the Chicago Red Stars and the Netflix show "Wednesday," you're gonna love this.

As the Red Stars released their 2023 schedule, players recreated the viral "Wednesday" dance scene to the song "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps, posting the video on their social media accounts.

The original song was recorded in 1962. The Cramps released their version in 1980.

Season ticket packages for the Red Stars are available on their website. Their first home match is April 1 against the Houston Dash. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 9:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.