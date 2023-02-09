Chicago Red Stars recreate "Wednesday" dance to announce 2023 schedule

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're a fan of the Chicago Red Stars and the Netflix show "Wednesday," you're gonna love this.

As the Red Stars released their 2023 schedule, players recreated the viral "Wednesday" dance scene to the song "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps, posting the video on their social media accounts.

The original song was recorded in 1962. The Cramps released their version in 1980.

Season ticket packages for the Red Stars are available on their website. Their first home match is April 1 against the Houston Dash.