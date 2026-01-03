Anti-war protest planned in Chicago as Illinois leaders react to U.S military operation in Venezuela

Local anti-war organizations and Chicago community members are planning a protest on Saturday after an overnight U.S. military operation in Venezuela.

On Saturday morning, President Trump confirmed U.S. military strikes in Venezuela and announced the capture of the country's leader, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife.

Many U.S. adversaries, including some of Venezuela's nearest neighbors, condemned the strikes, while other governments around the world called for deescalation and voiced concern for their citizens in the Latin American nation.

Local leaders react to military action in Venezuela

Senator Tammy Duckworth issued the following statement in part in reaction to Trump's actions in Venezuela:

"Donald Trump's reckless and unconstitutional operations in Venezuela—including this morning's arrest of a foreign leader—are not about enforcing law and order because if they were, he wouldn't hide them from Congress. Maduro was unquestionably a bad actor, but no President has the authority to unilaterally decide to use force to topple a government, thrusting us and the region into uncertainty without justification, a defined end-state or a real plan for preventing the instability that could come next. His actions continue putting American troops, personnel and citizens at risk both in the region and around the globe. None of that serves our nation's interests."

Rep. Brad Schneider is calling on President Trump to "present Congress with a credible strategy" after the action taken. He released the following statement in part:

"Nicolas Maduro has been indicted in U.S. courts for drug trafficking, stole the 2024 Venezuelan presidential election, and has denied the Venezuelan people their just democratic aspirations. He is unquestionably a bad actor who deserves to face justice.

"Those facts alone, however, do not relieve President Trump of his constitutional obligations or give him blanket authority to send the U.S. military into a foreign land."

Protest planned in Chicago

Local groups, including Anti-War Committee - Chicago, Black Alliance for Peace, Chicago Area Peace Action, have announced that a demonstration will be held in Federal Plaza.

Protesters are expected to gather in downtown Chicago at 5 p.m.

The groups said the demonstration is being held to "denounce the bombings of Venezuela and to stand in solidarity with a national call to action to demand the Trump administration stop the war on Venezuela."

Organizers said this protest is one of many protests happening nationwide, including in D.C., New York, and Los Angeles.