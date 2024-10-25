Chicago rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida, charged in murder-for-hire plot

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago rapper Lil Durk has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot and is now in custody.

Lil Durk, Durk Banks from Chicago, was arrested in Florida Thursday night. The plot allegedly targeted rapper Quando Rondo's cousin, who was killed in 2022.

This comes hours after five people associated with his music business were also accused in the case.

Investigators believe it was retaliation for the earlier murder of Chicago rapper King Von. Von was killed during an early morning exchange of gunfire outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.