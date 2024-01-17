Six reputed gang members convicted in murder of Chicago rapper FBG Duck

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a trial that lasted more than three months, six men were convicted on Wednesday for their roles in the 2020 murder of rapper FBG Duck in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

FBG Duck, who was born Carlton Weekly, was shot and killed on Aug. 4, 2020, while shopping along Oak Street near the Magnificent Mile. Another man and woman were seriously injured in the shooting

Federal investigators tied the shooting to a brutal South Side gang war, stoked in part on social media and through rap "diss tracks."

On Wednesday, a jury found six men guilty of multiple counts, including murder in furtherance of a racketeering scheme – including Charles Liggins, 32; Kenneth Roberson, 30; Christopher Thomas, 24; Marcus Smart, 25; Tacarlos Offerd, 32; and Ralph Turpin, 34.3

Federal prosecutors have said the men are members of a South Side gang who used their music and social media to influence violence, including Weekly's murder. Prosecutors said they used surveillance video and social media videos to link the suspects to the shooting.

Weekly's mother thanked prosecutors for bringing her son's killers to justice.

"I just want to thank the United States government for doing a very good job on making sure that these guys will never hurt another mom or another child again," Lasheena Weekly said.

The defense will likely appeal Wednesday's convictions. Sentencing dates are set for August and September. The defendants all face mandatory life sentences.